The Idaho Senate today voted unanimously, 32-0, in favor of SB 1240, to allow Idahoans to remove racially restrictive covenants that still exist in the chain of title for many Idaho homes, though they’ve long been illegal. “There are likely thousands of these in Ada County alone,” Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, the bill’s lead sponsor, told the Senate.
SB 1240 has 21 co-sponsors, from both houses and both parties.
The bill allows Idahoans who find a racial covenant in their home documents to file a “nullification document, a modification to that, that specifically voids the racist covenant,” Wintrow said. “The modification document would be part of the deed or chain of title to the property.”
Wintrow read from such a covenant that was brought to her by a constituent in Warm Springs Mesa in northeast Boise. “No part of the real property or any building, site or structure shall at any time be sold or conveyed, rented or leased, in full or in part to any person or persons not of the white or caucasian race,” she read. “No person other than one of the white or caucasian race shall be permitted to occupy any property in that subdivision or portion thereof, or any building thereon, except of a domestic employee actually employed by a person of the white or caucasian race where the latter is an occupant of such property.”
“When I have shown that language to people, I can see the gut reaction,” Wintrow told the Senate. “I can see it just shakes people to the core. And one of the first comments I hear is, ‘That should be illegal.’ The other common response is, ‘How did it get there in the first place?’”
Wintrow said over the last year and a half of working on the bill, she’s learned that both “redlining” and racially restrictive covenants were “widely used tools” in the nation after World War II, “when the Federal Housing Administration was formed to encourage, after the Depression, more home ownership.”
“Redlining was a federal policy,” she said, “that provided federal financial backing for homeownership in some neighborhoods but not others.” The federal government created color-coded maps, “and the areas in red in these maps were deemed ‘hazardous’ because people of color lived in those areas.”
As a result, affordable homeownership became possible for many Americans, but, “Unfortunately, the government did not back those loans for folks of color.” As housing values increased, “The home equity that white homeowners realized assured them some intergenerational wealth, an opportunity that for decades was denied folks of color,” Wintrow said. “And although this was outlawed in 1968 in the enactment of the Fair Housing Act, it does remain relevant today. This legislation won’t erase decades of wealth disparities and discrimination, but it does provide an affirmative statement in the chain of title going forward for the next buyer that this practice … is null and void.”
Wintrow said she’s been asked why it needs to be addressed if it’s already illegal. “It would be like leaving the ‘Whites Only’ sign up over drinking fountains,” she said. “This language may not be that visible, but people are often very dismayed to find their homes burdened by this language, and many are unaware that they are unenforceable and they believe they can’t live in certain neighborhoods if they’re not white. And others know the covenants are unenforceable, but feel unwelcome living there in these neighborhoods that maintain these racial restrictions in their titles.”
She told the Senate, “You know, while we may not be inherently responsible for the actions of the past, it is our responsibility to address discrimination and oppression now, and set a more fair stage for future generations.” She referred to the words of this morning’s opening prayer from the Senate chaplain. “I see hope in this bill and not despair,” Wintrow said, “that we have come together as a state to make a declaration to allow folks to change this language, and to say, ‘No more.’”
There was no debate. To become law, SB 1240 still must clear a House committee, pass the full House, and receive the governor’s signature.