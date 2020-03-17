Idaho Senate, generic, 1-29-20

The Idaho Senate

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press, file

The Senate has voted unanimously in favor of HB 466, the child marriage bill, setting the state’s minimum marriage age at 16; Idaho currently has no minimum age for marriage. The House-passed bill now heads to Gov. Brad Little’s desk. Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, told the Senate, “It came as somewhat of a surprise to me a year ago that we didn’t have one.” He noted that lawmakers attempted to pass one last year, but it failed. “We are in a position to be able to change that,” he said.

The bill also restricts the age difference of people under 18 who marry, so that 16- and 17-year-olds can’t marry anyone more than three years older than they are.

“While I was researching this, I … discovered that having no minimum marriage age means that children are more subject to sex trafficking and coerced marriage,” Vick told senators. “With this bill … we will be in agreement with about three-fifths of the states in the United States that limit the minimum marriage age to 16.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

