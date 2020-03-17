The Senate has voted unanimously in favor of HB 466, the child marriage bill, setting the state’s minimum marriage age at 16; Idaho currently has no minimum age for marriage. The House-passed bill now heads to Gov. Brad Little’s desk. Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, told the Senate, “It came as somewhat of a surprise to me a year ago that we didn’t have one.” He noted that lawmakers attempted to pass one last year, but it failed. “We are in a position to be able to change that,” he said.
The bill also restricts the age difference of people under 18 who marry, so that 16- and 17-year-olds can’t marry anyone more than three years older than they are.
“While I was researching this, I … discovered that having no minimum marriage age means that children are more subject to sex trafficking and coerced marriage,” Vick told senators. “With this bill … we will be in agreement with about three-fifths of the states in the United States that limit the minimum marriage age to 16.