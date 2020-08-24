The Senate has voted unanimously, 33-0, in favor of SB 1001 as amended, the bill to change some absentee ballot deadlines to accommodate what county clerks expect to be a surge in absentee voting in the general election. The Senate then adjourned for the night; the House State Affairs Committee still has a public hearing on three bills scheduled for 5:45 p.m. today.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said the Senate will convene at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, go through some orders of business, then go at ease to wait for bills from the House. "If they send us all they're considering, we could be here all day tomorrow and into Wednesday morning," Winder said. "There are still a lot of moving parts. But I would say extend your hotel room to tomorrow, and plan on staying Tuesday night, unless you want to drive home really late."