Senate
BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The Senate has voted unanimously, 31-0, in favor of HB 644, the third version of the budget for Idaho's four-year colleges and universities. The first two versions both died on the House floor. Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, said it may be the legislative session's most-traveled bill. There were a few questions, but no debate.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

