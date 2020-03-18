The Senate has voted unanimously, 31-0, in favor of HB 644, the third version of the budget for Idaho's four-year colleges and universities. The first two versions both died on the House floor. Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, said it may be the legislative session's most-traveled bill. There were a few questions, but no debate.
Senate unanimously backs new higher ed budget bill, sends to governor's desk
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.