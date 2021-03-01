Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, told the Senate State Affairs Committee this morning that backers of HB 66, the bill he’s co-sponsoring with Rep. Ron Nate to impose restrictions on ballot language for bond and levy elections, have reached an agreement with the Idaho School Boards Association and other stakeholders and are proposing amendments to the bill. The bill, which earlier passed the House, would require that bond or levy elections include on the ballot the change to property taxes per $100,000 if the measure passes or fails, but not make any mention of previous bonds or levies. Penalties for violating the provisions include invalidating the election, charging the taxing district for the cost of the election and awarding court costs to a complainant who files against it in court.
Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, ”I don’t want to support anything that makes it more difficult for schools to get funding.”
He said, “I think we have a choice as a Legislature as to whether we’re funding our schools nor not properly,” and he said since the Legislature’s 2006 special session that shifted school operations funding from the property tax to the sales tax, “since then we’ve seen supplementals just be a continuous process. … The funding is very important. They rely on these just to make their budgets, first. The solution ought to be funding the schools in a way that we don’t need supplementals.”
“I just want to be on the record that this has become a means to just keep our schools going, and I don’t think we need to make it any more difficult,” Winder said.
Ricks said the agreed-upon amendments include removing all provisions relating to bonds; and for levies, allowing information about the tax implications both of passing the current measure and of other measures that may be expiring or continuing. That way, school districts could still make clear that a levy is replacing an expiring one, and say as a result whether local taxes would go up or down or stay the same.
“We do want the language as clear and simple and as easy to understand for the voters as possible,” Ricks said.
The committee then voted to send the bill to the Senate’s 14th Order for amendment.