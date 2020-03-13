The Senate has changed its plans for today's session. "We're not going to be voting on anything," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise. "Things were going swimmingly 'til our committee ran over." The Senate State Affairs Committee, which had a long agenda this morning culminating in a controversial guns-in-schools bill, which was killed on a 5-4 vote; it ran an hour past the Senate's scheduled 10 a.m. time to convene; it had HB 500a, the controversial transgender athletes bill, at the top of its calendar.
Meanwhile, the House finally convened again after breaking for a breakneck Judiciary & Rules Committee meeting, then recessed until 1:30, with Republicans headed into a closed-door caucus.