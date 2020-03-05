The Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee has voted to send HB 409, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle property tax freeze bill, to the Senate's 14th Order for amendments, where any senator may offer amendments. Senate Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, said he plans amendments to turn it into a three-year, 4% cap on local government property tax collections, instead of a one-year freeze.
Moyle, who spoke just briefly after public testimony, told the Senate committee he doesn’t support Rice’s proposed amendments. “This is not a bad bill the way it is,” he said. “I do not support amending the bill. I would rather have the bill exactly the way it is.”
A substitute motion from Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, to hold the bill in committee, was seconded by Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, but it failed on a voice vote. The original motion to send the bill to the 14th Order, made by Sen. Don Cheatham, R-Post Falls, and seconded by Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, then passed on a voice vote with just Burgoyne asking to be recorded as voting "no."
Hill noted that in the 14th Order, any senator may offer amendments to the bill. Unlike the House, Senate rules don't allow for bills to be sent to the amending order with committee-backed amendments attached.