The Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee’s hearing on HB 436 has opened this afternoon with Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, presenting the bill; because of that, Vice Chair C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, is chairing the meeting.
“This is actually a little unusual because we usually don’t have major tax cuts until the end of the session,” he told the committee. “A lot of that is merely because they just tend to get there. But that does not mean that it’s not appropriate to address them early. This particular tax cut is income tax, and it’s ongoing.”
He noted that the bill reduces Idaho’s five income tax brackets from five to four, and lowers the top rate and the corporate rate from 6.5% to 6%. Rate cuts would come to $251 million in tax cuts next year; one-time rebates, which would go out this year, would come to $350 million. Rice noted that Idahoans who filed 2020 and 2021 income tax returns would get rebates of either 12% of what they paid in 2020, or a minimum of $75 per person. He said for people in the lowest tax bracket, that would be equal to “many years worth” of state income tax paid.
“This is a good bill,” he said. Grow said "20+" people have signed up to testify on the bill.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.