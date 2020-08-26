Senate meets afternoon of Day 3 special session by Ryan

The Idaho Senate meets late on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 26, 2020.

 RYAN SUPPE/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The full Senate has suspended its rules and taken up S 101, the Senate resolution that just cleared the State Affairs Committee on emergency declarations and surrounding issues. Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said he doesn't want to take credit for it, as many senators worked on crafting the resolution. You can watch live here.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments