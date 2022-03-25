The Senate has voted 23-5 in favor of HB 827, the fifth version of the budget for next year for the Idaho Commission for Libraries. Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, co-chairman of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, quietly ran through the provisions of the bill.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, told the Senate that while she knew it was late, “I can’t in good conscience vote for this bill, because what was cut out of this bill was the technology projects for telehealth,” she said, “and telehealth in rural Idaho and Idahoans in general is so important. So I’m hoping we find another way to fund that, but it’s not in this bill and it’s something we desperately need, so I will be voting no on this bill.”
Agenbroad, in his closing debate, said, “Thank you, senator from 18, I appreciate those comments. Debate is closed.” The roll was called, but then there was a pause and much conferring before the vote was announced. Once the 23-5 vote was announced, the Senate went at ease. The House also is still in session and at ease.
This is one of the messier denouements of a legislative session I've seen,, but 2015's was worse...
