The Senate State Affairs Committee this morning voted unanimously to introduce two new bills: One to increase the homeowner’s exemption to $120,000 and reinstitute the indexing that lawmakers repealed in 2016; and the other to increase the “circuit breaker” property tax break for the low-income elderly. Senate Assistant Majority Leader Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, proposed the homeowner’s exemption increase, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, moved to introduce it. “This represents true property tax relief, and I think we oughta have a chance to consider it,” Winder said.
Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, seconded the motion and it carried unanimously.
Senate GOP Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, then introduced the circuit breaker bill. Neither the amount of the break, a state aid program that offsets property taxes for qualifying participants, nor the income threshold to qualify, have been updated since 2006.
“This has to do with the property tax relief program in the state of Idaho,” Anthon said. “This is a property tax relief program for the most vulnerable Idahoans, these are folks who are 65 or older, widows, the blind, the fatherless and motherless, former prisoners of war, the veterans who are disabled. ... Over the last several years, what we’ve seen is an actual decline in the use of this program while at the same time” property taxes for homeowners have been sharply increasing, particularly in fast-growing areas like the Treasure Valley. Anthon said it’s time to “make some changes in this program to make sure those who need it the most are eligible.”
Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, moved to introduce the bill; Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, seconded the motion; and it carried unanimously.