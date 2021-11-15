The Senate State Affairs Committee has voted to introduce the seven proposed bills on its agenda without discussion. Meanwhile, the House gallery is full in anticipation of the 9 a.m. convening of the House; the Senate also is set to convene at 9.
A smiling Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, greeted friends and supporters in the gallery with waves from the House floor as lawmakers gathered.
Here's a full report from Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe on the Senate panel's meeting:
The Senate State Affairs Committee introduced, without discussion, seven proposed bills and resolutions Monday morning.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said there would be no presentations on the proposals so that they could be quickly printed and publicized.
The proposals include:
* A bill to provide an appropriation for a Federal Overreach Legal Defense Fund, sponsored by Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot
* A bill to establish provisions regarding certain COVID-19 funding, sponsored by Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise
* A concurrent resolution between the Senate and House regarding use of funds related to the Federal Overreach Legal Defense Fund, sponsored by Winder
* A joint memorial to representatives of the United States Congress and the Idaho congressional delegation regarding Pres. Joe Biden's COVID-19 mandates, sponsored by Winder
* A bill related to the Idaho Health Freedom Act regarding termination based on health care services, sponsored by Sen. Peter Riggs, R-Post Falls
* A bill regarding conditions of employment related to medical and natural immunity exemptions, sponsored by Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle
* A bill regarding conditions of employment regarding informed consent, sponsored by Grow
Committee members unanimously voted to introduce the proposals and forward them to the full Senate, which is scheduled to meet this morning.
