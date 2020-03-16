Two property tax relief bills, aimed at low-income elderly Idahoans and at Idaho homeowners, easily cleared the Senate State Affairs Committee this morning with bipartisan support. The first, SB 1417 from Senate Majority Caucus Chair Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, expands the “circuit breaker” property tax subsidy by raising both the total maximum benefit and the income eligibility thresholds for the first time since 2006. The second, SB 1416 from Senate Assistant Majority Leader Steve Vick, raises the Idaho homeowner’s exemption from property taxes from its current cap of $100,000, imposed in 2016, to $120,000, and restores the indexing to inflation that lawmakers eliminated in 2016.
“This does not solve property tax problems, but what it does do is it helps homeowners pay a little bit less in property taxes,” Vick told the committee. “This is a policy that says owning a home has value to the people of Idaho and to the state of Idaho, and lowering homeowners’ taxes in relation to other people’s taxes is an important policy of the state of Idaho.”
He added, “Personally, my assessment has doubled as have my taxes in the last four years, and I know that I’m not alone in that situation.”
Lobbyists for the Idaho Freedom Foundation and Idaho Farm Bureau testified against the bill; the Idaho Association of Counties stood in favor. Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, moved to hold the bill in committee, but his motion died for lack of a second. Vick then moved to send the measure to the full Senate with a recommendation that it “do pass,” Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill seconded the motion, and it passed with only Harris voting “no.”
On the circuit breaker bill, Anthon told the committee, “It’s really the only tax bill that we’ve seen this session that will provide real reductions for the Idahoans who need it the most. It’s the only bill we’ve seen in the Legislature that does that this year.”
The circuit breaker program is for low-income Idahoans who are age 65 or older, widowed, blind, fatherless or motherless children under 18 years of age, former prisoners of war, veterans with service-connected disabilities, veteran pensioners with non-service-connected disabilities, or disabled. Under the bill, the maximum benefit would rise from $1,320 to $2,000, and the qualifying income for an individual would rise from $28,000 to $32,000.
Anthon said since 2012, fewer people have been applying for the help despite rising property taxes, because the guidelines hadn’t been updated. The Senate committee voted unanimously in favor of the bill, sending it to the full Senate with a recommendation that it “do pass.”