The Senate Judiciary Committee has posted an agenda for a 5 p.m. meeting with just one item on the agenda, HB 6, the House-passed coronavirus liability bill. That's just a few minutes away, so it may start late. The hearing is set for room WW54; it will be streamed live here, thanks to Idaho Public Television's "InSession" service.
