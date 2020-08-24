As the House has laboriously moved through its first few steps in the special session today, the Senate already has convened, recessed for a Senate State Affairs Committee meeting that introduced two election bills that were included in the governor's proclamation for the special session; reconvened to read those bills across the desk; and gone at ease again for a public hearing. The Senate State Affairs Committee is now deep into its public hearing in room WW55; it's already voted unanimously to send SB 1001, changing deadlines for absentee ballots, to the Senate's 14th Order for possible amendment. Senators want to work with county clerks to add some language requiring specific security measures for ballots.
Now, the panel is holding its hearing on the voting centers legislation for the November election. You can watch online here. Among those testifying in favor are Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane. "This isn't the silver bullet that's going to solve all problems, but this is the flexibility that we are asking for to make in-person voting go smoothly" in November, McGrane told the senators.