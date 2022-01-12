While more than a dozen people are waiting in room EW 20 for the meeting of the Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee -- which had been set for noon today, then pushed back to 12:30 -- it's now been delayed again and will start at 1 p.m., Sen. Jim Patrick just announced on the floor of the Senate.
That's because the Senate, which was supposed to convene at 11:30 today, ran nearly an hour late due to an extended closed-door GOP caucus, and only just now convened and handled its business for the day, which included swearing in its pages and attaches for the session.
The Joint CEC Committee is scheduled to hear several presentations, including state HR Administrator Lori Wolff's presentation of the FY 2023 CEC Report, a legally required annual report examining the state's workforce and compensation issues. In my Sunday column this week, I reported that the report showed that despite some gains, state employee salaries overall remain 9% below market rates and total compensation is 12% below the private sector, though it’s improved to 7% below market for public-sector pay.
Idaho’s been struggling to fill openings and retain state employees, Lori Wolff wrote in the report. “In state government alone, we have over 2,500 unfilled jobs and are currently battling a 12% vacancy rate across regular positions,” she wrote. “There are times when not a single application is received for a job posting.” The CEC meeting will be streamed live online here.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.