Senate Republican leaders had praise today for Gov. Brad Little’s new Stage 3 “Idaho Rebounds” move, saying they were particularly pleased to see restrictions on gatherings relaxed and misdemeanor penalty provisions removed that were included in the previous Stage 2 public health order. Both Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, and President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, praised the governor’s move in comments to the Senate before it adjourned today.
Anthon said since the August special session, Senate Republicans had been working to “keep the promise that many of us made in August during the extraordinary session” to “consider what the hand of government should be in a time of crisis.” In particular, he said, they were concerned about the ability “to participate in family events, to gather.”
“So SCR 103 was meant to do that,” he told the Senate today, shortly before it adjourned for the day. “We worked very closely with the gentleman on the 2nd floor (the governor) to try to accomplish that without a major push in the Legislature.”
Now, he said, the Stage 2 restrictions that SCR 103 targeted have been lifted. “We are in the process, as the majority party, of looking at those new guidelines, that new order, and we will see where we go from here,” Anthon said, “but we appreciate the progress, and we appreciate the dedication of those in this body who have worked so hard to make that happen.”
Winder said, “We have been trying to find our own way forward in this issue in both bodies, and how to end mandatory restrictions. Today’s guidelines have no enforcement provisions. I think we have a major step going towards what we wanted to have happen, and what the citizens of Idaho, or at least a significant percentage of them, wanted to see happen. It does not end the pandemic. It doesn’t end the seriousness of what’s going on. But it does say we’re making progress.”
Winder said Idahoans still are being asked to take measures to protect the health of others. “We’ll still deal with the most vulnerable in this, the long care facilities,” he said, “and I think that’s important. There’ll still be funding available. There’ll still be vaccines available to people.”
Gov. Brad Little had been sharply critical of earlier moves by lawmakers to end the COVID-19 state of emergency in Idaho, saying that could endanger federal aid funds, including those paying for the Idaho National Guard deployment and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Winder said, “We still have some work to do, the work we all knew we had going back to Resolution 101 in the extraordinary session, when we wanted to deal with some of the things that are in code. We know there are things that we need to make a clear line between what’s a natural disaster and what’s a man-made disaster.”
“I think those are going to be done,” he said. “I think we’re going to introduce tomorrow in State Affairs a bill dealing with Section 46-601, which are those extreme emergencies, extraordinary things, nuclear attack, those types of significant extreme things, and then the House, I’m told, is going to introduce a bill tomorrow on 46-1008, which deals with natural disasters, floods, fires, earthquakes, those types of things. I think when it’s all said and done there’ll be some pretty reasonable language in there.”
“I don’t think anybody wants to strip the governor of his ability to declare an emergency or to manage an emergency,” Winder told the Senate. “I think what we’re trying to deal with is what is the proper role of the Legislature in long-term emergencies.”
“I look forward to that public debate and input as we go through that process,” Winder said.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, “I find it encouraging that they’re saying they’re not trying to take the power away from the governor in extraordinarily difficult times. It’ll be interesting to see what they think the role of the Legislature is in all of that.” She noted that she hasn’t yet seen the latest GOP proposals.