Senators, including new Sens. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, center, and Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, right, visit during the organizational session of the Legislature on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

 Photo by Jim Max

The Idaho Senate decisively rejected an educational savings account bill Monday after about two hours of debate.

All of those who debated against it said they were not opposed to the idea of school choice outside of public institutions, but did not support this SB 1038 for a number of reasons, and many Republicans who spoke against it alluded to alternative legislation that could be brought forward.


