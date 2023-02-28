The Idaho Senate decisively rejected an educational savings account bill Monday after about two hours of debate.
All of those who debated against it said they were not opposed to the idea of school choice outside of public institutions, but did not support this SB 1038 for a number of reasons, and many Republicans who spoke against it alluded to alternative legislation that could be brought forward.
Sens. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, and Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, presented the bill, which died on a 12-23 vote.
The legislation would have created an educational savings account, or ESA, that Idaho K-12 parents could use for education-related expenses, including private school tuition. It could be used for any student not currently enrolled in public school or who wouldn’t be by the time they received funds, which would amount to nearly $6,000 per student.
Nichols told senators the bill combined the best attributes of other ESA legislation in states that have enacted a similar program and would give parents more control over their children’s education.
Opponents argued that it lacked accountability for the homeschooling programs and private schools that may be accepting the public funds, that it was overly broad because it lacked income requirements or other limitations on who could access the funds, that it expanded the size of government by creating a new government program, and that it didn’t meet the Legislature’s constitutional obligation to fully fund public education.