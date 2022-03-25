The Senate has refused to confirm an appointee to the Idaho Judicial Council on an 8-22 vote, after Sens. Abby Lee and Jim Rice argued that the council member, former Idaho State Bar president Michelle Points, shouldn’t be confirmed because the Senate has just passed legislation that would change the selection process for the Judicial Council. That bill is awaiting action by the governor.
“We passed a bill that now allows for four members from the Bar, to open this up to allow for more diverse views,” Lee, R-Fruitand, told the Senate. “And I think confirming this at this point just keeps this narrow band. I have no concerns with Ms. Points’ background, with her qualifications,” which Lee called “stellar.”
“I do have an issue with either the real or the perceived framing of the Bar Commission sending the same people to this council,” Lee said. “I really think, good senators, we need to take our opportunity in the Senate to vet these things and to sometimes say, ‘This one isn’t he right fit.’ … When I asked questions, I was not comfortable, and I was not confident in those responses that this is the right fit.”
Lee said she recognized that the law hasn’t changed yet, so rejecting this nominee would just result in another appointment under the current process, saying, “Still, under the current rules, tomorrow the bar will appoint someone. … Should the bill finish, then they’ll be able to open this up.” But she urged the Senate to reject the appointment.
Rice, R-Caldwell, said, “I also oppose this confirmation, but not because of particular qualifications or questions about those, but because it would lock in a non-conforming member of the Judicial Council when we have just voted to change that. And I think we need to take the time to look at it,” and get the new system in place, he said. Currently, the Idaho State Bar nominates three members for the council. Under the bill, HB 782, the bar would nominate four members, but it would submit three candidates for each of the four seats, each from a specific designated practice area, to the governor and the governor would make the appointments. If signed, the bill wouldn’t take effect until July 1, so that new process wouldn’t start until then.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, an attorney and the sponsor of the confirmation, said, “The next appointment will be under the current law, if Ms. Points is not confirmed, as the good senator pointed out, so this is not about the process. … No confirmation of Ms. Points means that her successor will be appointed in the exact same way. What we have not heard today is any concern over her qualifications for this position.”
However, the Senate voted 8-22 on the confirmation, defeating it. The Senate Judiciary Committee had earlier approved the confirmation on a 5-4 vote, sending it to the full Senate with a recommendation that it “do pass.”