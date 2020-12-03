The Senate reconvened just before 3 this afternoon, only to announce that it’s not done with the process of new President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder interviewing members prior to assigning committee chairmanships, so it’s now adjourned until 9:30 a.m. tomorrow. Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said those who already have been interviewed, and the minority party, which already has determined its committee assignments, can leave; the rest will continue in interviews today and Winder hopes to wrap up chairmanship decisions this evening.
Members of the Senate majority were asked to return by 8 a.m. on Friday to go through the committee assignment process. Minority party members don’t have to arrive until 9:30 when the Senate convenes. “We’ll come back to the floor at 9:30, with the hope of wrapping up business very quickly on the floor,” Anthon said.