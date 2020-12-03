Senate gavel 12-3-20

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin swings the gavel to adjourn the Idaho Senate on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2020, as the Legislature's organizational session continued into Friday without any announcements of committee assignments or chairmanships in either house.

The Senate reconvened just before 3 this afternoon, only to announce that it’s not done with the process of new President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder interviewing members prior to assigning committee chairmanships, so it’s now adjourned until 9:30 a.m. tomorrow. Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said those who already have been interviewed, and the minority party, which already has determined its committee assignments, can leave; the rest will continue in interviews today and Winder hopes to wrap up chairmanship decisions this evening.

Members of the Senate majority were asked to return by 8 a.m. on Friday to go through the committee assignment process. Minority party members don’t have to arrive until 9:30 when the Senate convenes. “We’ll come back to the floor at 9:30, with the hope of wrapping up business very quickly on the floor,” Anthon said.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

