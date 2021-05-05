Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, announced to the Senate that it has now completed its business, and with that, the Senate recessed for a week, as permitted by a concurrent resolution newly introduced and passed today. It will reconvene on Wednesday, May 12, at 1 p.m. At that point, this will be the longest legislative session ever in state history, running 122 days. The previous record was 118 in 2003.
Anthon said he expects the Senate to just have a few hours worth of work next Wednesday before wrapping up.