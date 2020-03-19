The Senate has recessed until 1:30; it’s passed its lasts bill and mostly finished its business. “We need to come back on and move some bills around back and forth between the two bodies,” said Majority Leader Chuck Winder, “so I need a quorum to do that. And then it’ll take a few hours from that point … So again, we’re still hoping to figure out whether we can sine die today or not, but we’re gona try.”
Senate recesses 'til 1:30; doesn't know if can sine die today, but 'gonna try'
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.