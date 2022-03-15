The Senate has recessed until 3:30, after passing 10 bills, most of them appropriation bills, and several resolutions, including approving HCR 41 calling on the Endowment Fund Investment Board to divest from Russian investments amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Both parties headed into closed-door caucuses.
Before they did, senators announced changes in their afternoon committee meeting times: Commerce will meet at 1:15, Transportation at 1 p.m. and Local Government & Taxation at 2 p.m.
On HCR 41, Sen. Chuck Winder said of the EFIB, “I think they’ve already done that to the extent they can, so I think they’re ahead of this resolution, but I think it’s important to at least provide the language that’s in this resolution,” condemning Russia’s actions. “This is attacks on citizens of Ukraine and for no other apparent reason than territorial lust,” he said.
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, said, “We should as a state support through our investments things that are good investments, but also it’s important that they align with our values.”
Winder said in his closing debate, “This is not about the money,” but about the “uncivilized behavior of a rogue nation. Whatever we can do to show our support for the Ukrainian people and the other people of that region, this is very important.”
Meanwhile, the House passed 19 bills or resolutions and also saw nine unsuccessful attempts by a handful of dissident Republicans to "call" their personal bills out of committee, all of which were shut down on overwhelming votes. The House has now recessed until 3 p.m.
Among the bills passed in the House today were 11 appropriation bills, some of which passed only narrowly though there was no debate. The closest: The budget for the Commission on Hispanic Affairs, which passed on a 38-31 vote. The budget's one change was including spending authority for $75,000 in private donations the commission has received. That budget bill, HB 758, now goes to the Senate.
The budget for the state Liquor Division, SB 1366, passed 41-28 with no debate. It goes to the governor. The budget for the Idaho Lottery, SB 1370, passed 40-29 and also goes to the governor.
The closest vote in the House this morning, 38-32, came on SB 1319, a bipartisan bill regarding school bus contracts that earlier passed the Senate unanimously, and is co-sponsored by Senate Transportation Chair Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, and Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow.
The bill would provide more flexibility to school districts that contract for buses, allowing them to have contracts longer than five years, which is required if they use funds from the bipartisan infrastructure passed by Congress to purchase low- or zero-emission school buses. House sponsor Rep. Matt Bundy, R-Mountain Home, said the bill would save local districts money. There was no debate, and no explanation for the opposition, which all came from House Republicans and included two members of House GOP leadership, Reps. Moyle and Monks.