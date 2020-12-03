Chuck Winder on floor of Senate screenshot 12-3-20

New Idaho Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, addresses the Senate during its organizational session on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

The Senate has now recessed until 2:30 p.m., and majority Republicans headed into what was announced as a “brief” closed-door caucus. New Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, asked senators to stay close by; after the caucus, the process of senators, in turn, going into the pro-tem’s office for meetings to determine committee assignments and chairmanships will begin.

Winder said lunch will be available in the legislative dining room downstairs for the members as they wait their turns. “And because you are going to be really close to each other … I encourage you to wear your mask, if you choose to do so. Thank you,” Winder said.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

