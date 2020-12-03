The Senate has now recessed until 2:30 p.m., and majority Republicans headed into what was announced as a “brief” closed-door caucus. New Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, asked senators to stay close by; after the caucus, the process of senators, in turn, going into the pro-tem’s office for meetings to determine committee assignments and chairmanships will begin.
Winder said lunch will be available in the legislative dining room downstairs for the members as they wait their turns. “And because you are going to be really close to each other … I encourage you to wear your mask, if you choose to do so. Thank you,” Winder said.