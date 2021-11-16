The Senate adjourned about 5:30 p.m. today after receiving five House bills, which senators may take up in committee starting tomorrow morning, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. HB 412, HB 414, HB 417, HB 419 and HB 429 were read across the desk in the Senate and assigned to the State Affairs Committee.
Here's a rundown of those bills, all of which were introduced on Monday and passed the House on Tuesday:
• HB 429, sponsored by Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, allows exemptions from health measures in schools including masks, plexiglas barriers, or “other similar medical measures,” both for children at parental discretion and for adults at their own discretion. The bill also prohibits any limitations on participation in “school activities or programs” because of the exemptions.
• HB 412 from Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, was described as a “civil rights bill,” forbidding “discrimination based on immunization status” in public accommodations, by employers, or by government. It’s modeled after a Montana law and includes exemptions for schools and health care facilities.
• HB 417 covers vaccine-related claims and workers compensation. Sponsor Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, said the bill would make it easier to file claims and be compensated for vaccine injuries.
• HB 414, from Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, would amend the Idaho Human Rights Act to add a new section guaranteeing a right to “refuse medical treatment of any kind” based on religious beliefs, and forbids anyone, including employers and government, from questioning the sincerity of those beliefs.
• HB 419 is a "don't ask, don't tell" vaccine bill from Rep. Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d’Alene. It says no person, firm, corporation, or other business entity or representative thereof shall require as a condition of employment or continuation of employment any person or employee to disclose whether they have received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.
State Affairs Chair Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, told the Idaho Press she doesn't know whether she will hold a vote on the bills.
"There's problems with all of them," Lodge said. "We can always make things better. When things are rushed, they are not your best product."
Earlier Tuesday, Lodge held an information-only hearing on four Senate bills. The committee did not vote on the bills because Lodge said she did not want to rush them during a short session and preferred to wait until next year's session.
Senate State Affairs will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The full Senate is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m.