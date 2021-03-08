SB 1108, the controversial proposal from Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, to limit local government budgets in fast-growing areas in an attempt to provide property tax relief, was atop the Senate's 3rd Reading Calendar for debate and a vote today, but when it came up, Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, asked for unanimous consent that the bill be held until Thursday. The complex bill, which is at least the third version of the proposal introduced this session, has been delayed numerous times, amended once, and modified through the introduction of a "trailer" bill. No explanation was given today for the latest delay.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.