Jennifer Novak, Secretary of the Senate, reads the full text of HB 389, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle's controversial, 26-page property tax bill, in the Idaho Senate on Wednesday, May 5, 2020, after Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, objected to waiving full reading of the bill.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The property tax debate in the Senate, on the House’s newly introduced and passed HB 389 from Rep. Mike Moyle, has gotten off to a rocky start. First, on the formality of suspending rules to allow the bill to be debated right away, six Democrats voted no, but it passed 28-6, still meeting the two-thirds mark. Then, when Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, the bill’s Senate sponsor, asked unanimous consent to waive full reading of the bill’s 26-page text, Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, objected. So Secretary of the Senate Jennifer Novak is now reading the full text of the bill.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

