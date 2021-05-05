The property tax debate in the Senate, on the House’s newly introduced and passed HB 389 from Rep. Mike Moyle, has gotten off to a rocky start. First, on the formality of suspending rules to allow the bill to be debated right away, six Democrats voted no, but it passed 28-6, still meeting the two-thirds mark. Then, when Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, the bill’s Senate sponsor, asked unanimous consent to waive full reading of the bill’s 26-page text, Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, objected. So Secretary of the Senate Jennifer Novak is now reading the full text of the bill.
