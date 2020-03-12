The Senate had just gotten to the next bill on its calendar -- HB 440a, the amended version of Rep. Heather Scott's bill to forbid any preferences for women or minorities in state or local hiring, education or contracting -- when it went at ease. Senate GOP Caucus Chair Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said the majority party is going to go to caucus right now. Senators left, but then returned, as Majority Leader Chuck Winder, after consulting with the Senate secretary, said the Senate will be recessing until 4 p.m.
After HB 440a, the next bill up on the Senate's calendar is HB 500a, the controversial transgender athletes bill.
Meanwhile, a 3 p.m. JFAC meeting has been announced, with a long agenda including re-setting four budgets the House has rejected and a raft of "trailer" appropriation bills.