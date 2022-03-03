After a lengthy and impassioned debate on both sides, the Senate has voted along straight party lines in favor of a Texas-style anti-abortion law, SB 1309, along with a follow-up "trailer bill" making corrections to 1309, SB 1358. In the 28-6 votes on both bills, all Senate Republicans voted "yes," and all Senate Democrats who were present voted "no."
One Democrat, Sen. David Nelson of Moscow, was out sick and missed the vote. SB 1309 now moves to the House. To become law, it would need to clear a House committee, pass the full House, and receive the governor's signature.
SB 1309 would authorize the father, aunt, uncle, grandparent or sibling of a fetus aborted after six weeks of gestation to file a civil lawsuit against the doctor at any time up to four years after the abortion, and get minimum $20,000 damages plus attorney fees. It has no other enforcement mechanism.
Idaho also already has a “trigger” law on the books making abortion a felony, except in cases of rape or incest that’s officially been reported to the police or to save the life of the mother; it would take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision legalizing abortion, or the U.S. Constitution was amended to ban abortion.
SB 1309 also has a "trigger" mechanism, making it effective only if a similar law is upheld in another state. I'll update this post later with more from the Senate debate.
The measure’s lead sponsor is Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston; she has 18 co-sponsors, all Senate Republicans.
