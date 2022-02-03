Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, presents HB 443, the teacher health insurance bill, to the Idaho Senate on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022; the Senate approved the House-passed bill on a 32-3 vote, sending it to the governor's desk.
The Idaho Senate has voted 32-3 in favor of HB 443, the bill to bring Idaho teachers’ and other school staffers’ health insurance up to the same level as that already funded for state employees and legislators, sending the bill to the governor’s desk. The only “no” votes came from Sens. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian; Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens; and Christy Zito, R-Hammett; none of the three spoke during the Senate debate.
Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, presented the bill to the Senate and said it could help reduce property taxes, and the only debate was in favor. First, numerous senators rose to reveal potential conflicts of interest – that a spouse or other relative is a public school teacher. “This is a good example of how important public education is to all of us,” said Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, noting how it touches everyone’s lives.
“I think this will do more to increase teacher take-home pay than maybe some of the other efforts we’ve done in the last several years,” Thayn said. “We’ve increased teacher pay quite a few times. ... However much of that is getting sucked up in teacher health insurance costs, so they haven’t felt as much benefit … as we would have liked to have hoped.”
Thayn said he thought the bill, which would give school districts options to join the state employee plan, “can be the beginning of other cost savings,” by enlarging the state’s pool. “I think the benefits greatly outweigh the risks,” he said.
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, said, “This is really a historic opportunity that we have, and something that many legislators have been working on for a very long time. … I think we’ll see enormous benefit for our teachers.”
Sen. Carrie Semmelroth, D-Boise, said, “This bill is a way to show our teachers, our school staff and our school districts how much we value their dedication and service to Idaho’s children.” It also will help rural school districts with employee recruitment and retention, she said.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, a longtime teacher, said, “I am very excited to support this bill. … If we can keep our teachers in the classroom and healthy, that’s a good thing.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.