Senate dome

Domed ceiling over the Idaho Senate chamber

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The Senate has voted 30-1 in favor of HB 521, the House-passed bill to grant a new sales tax exemption for big data centers. “This is the kind of data center that we do not currently get in the state of Idaho,” said Rep. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell. “They are very equipment-intensive. They have high-paying jobs. They do not have a lot of jobs, but this has a floor of 30 jobs that are high-paying in the data center.” Industry has sought such a tax break for several years.

The bill’s fiscal impact, written by its sponsors, says it wouldn’t cost the state general fund a penny and would instead have a positive fiscal impact, because big new data centers would have such a big economic impact. “It’s a tax incentive given for something that would not happen here without it,” Rice told the Senate. Today’s Senate vote sends the bill to the governor’s desk.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

