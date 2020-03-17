The Senate has voted 30-1 in favor of HB 521, the House-passed bill to grant a new sales tax exemption for big data centers. “This is the kind of data center that we do not currently get in the state of Idaho,” said Rep. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell. “They are very equipment-intensive. They have high-paying jobs. They do not have a lot of jobs, but this has a floor of 30 jobs that are high-paying in the data center.” Industry has sought such a tax break for several years.
The bill’s fiscal impact, written by its sponsors, says it wouldn’t cost the state general fund a penny and would instead have a positive fiscal impact, because big new data centers would have such a big economic impact. “It’s a tax incentive given for something that would not happen here without it,” Rice told the Senate. Today’s Senate vote sends the bill to the governor’s desk.