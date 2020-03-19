HB 614, the latest version of the hands-free law for drivers with cell phones, has passed the Senate, 24-7, and headed to the governor. “This was a bill that the Senate passed, with significant support,” said Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise. “It was SB 1314. Went over to the body across the rotunda. They wanted to put an amendment on it relating to agricultural use. They did that, but they did it in the form of a new bill. … That’s the one that’s before you.”
He said the only difference between the two bills is the addition of this language on Page 2:
“The use of a mobile electronic device in a farming or ranching operation to assist in the movement of farm tractors, farm equipment, and implements of husbandry from one farm operation to another.”
“That was the only change they made to the bill,” Winder said. “It was a good bill when we sent it over there, it was a good bill when it came back.”
Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, asked about the ag exemption. “From what distance and time does that include?” he asked.
Winder responded, “It does have to go from one farming operation to another. They just can’t be out for a joy ride on their tractor, or their combine or their swather.”
He noted that the Farm Bureau, AAA, and Food Producers of Idaho all are supporting the bill.
The bill passed on a 24-7 vote. Two senators rose to explain their votes. Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, talked about a close friend who died two years ago when a texting driver hit her car, and a young neighbor who was killed several years ago when she was texting. “There were about 50 people last year, and in honor of them I’m proud to vote ‘aye,’” she said.
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, said he supported the earlier version of the bill, but said, “In my mind it creates a little bit of a problem when we start selecting people out to be exempt from laws. I think this is just a step further than I care to go, and I grew up on a farm. I vote nay.”
The bill now heads to Gov. Brad Little; if he signs it, Idaho would join 22 states plus the District of Columbia in having a statewide hands-free law for drivers.