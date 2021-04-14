Among the bills that passed in the Senate today before it adjourned until Monday was the new version of the budget for the office of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is also the person who presides over the Senate. During debate, Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, rose to speak and began talking about a task force on indoctrination in schools that McGeachin recently announced she’s forming, but that is not part of the budget bill. The Senate went at ease for a rather long time, during which McGeachin could be seen at the rostrum, alternately thumbing through a rule book and looking very, very bored. Senate rules require that debate “shall be confined to the question under debate.”
Eventually, the Senate went back in session, and Zito debated against the budget, saying, “This is probably the smallest budget in the executive branch. … If we think that by cutting $6,400 from the lieutenant governor’s budget is going to make a difference, I don’t see that that’s going to happen.”
That’s the amount that was removed in the new version of the budget bill, roughly a third of the cut that was proposed in the original version compared to this year’s level; the new version also removes just half of one full-time position authorization, instead of a full FTP, like the earlier one. Though the office has had a vacant full-time position since McGeachin took office three years ago, she told lawmakers she’s recently hired a part-time employee. The budget comes to $175,700, all in state general funds, down $6,400 or 3.5% from this year’s level.
Sen. Peter Riggs, R-Coeur d’Alene, whose father Jack Riggs is a former Idaho lieutenant governor, thanked Zito for “reminding all of us of the importance of the lieutenant governor’s office,” adding, “I have had a lot of experience personally with the lieutenant governor, as my father was the lieutenant governor about 20 years ago, so I was able to discuss with him his experience, what he went through.” He said the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee’s work to match the personnel allocation to the required staffing isn’t “meant to be an affront or attack on the office. It’s just an analysis of what is necessary to get the job done and do it as effectively and cost effectively for the people of Idaho.” At that point, McGeachin set the Senate at ease again, and could be seen gesticulating and talking with senators. Finally, the proceedings restarted, and the roll was called; the budget bill, SB 1201, passed, 32-3, and now heads to the House.
Other bills passed by the Senate this morning included the budget bills for the office of the state Controller and for the Office of the State Board of Education. The Senate stopped before coming to the next bill on its 3rd Reading Calendar, HB 362, a major transportation funding bill that already has passed the House.
Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, thanked senators for their work. “When we last went to recess, what we committed to do was come back and run as fast as we could to accomplish the legislation that was on the calendar,” he said. “We committed to pick up right where we left off and try to get the people’s business done as quickly as we could. To that end, as you are well aware, we spent a lot of time on the floor in the last week, including evenings, so that we could accomplish that task. We have a very few number of items left in the calendars of the Senate. The truth is, they are matters which we are eager, we are anxious to take up, because they are so important to the Idaho people, including tax cuts, transportation spending, and perhaps ways that we can deal with the ongoing issues of property tax concerns in many of our areas of our state.”
“At this point, senators,” he said, “what we have arrived at is a place where in order for us to take up that vital business, we first need to know what we’re dealing with. In order for us to know how much we have available for tax cuts, for transportation, and other matters, we need to first finish up budgeting for the state of Idaho to know what’s available. And to that end, we feel that we cannot move forward without an opportunity for the body across the rotunda to catch up, to deal with some of their own concerns with regard to the budget, to allow our governor an opportunity to review some of the legislation that now has arrived at his desk, and from that point, the only point that makes sense, move forward.”
For that reason, he said, he was calling for a recess of the Senate until Monday. Both parties announced they’d hold closed-door caucuses after adjournment, and the Senate adjourned until 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 19.