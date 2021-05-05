The Senate has now unanimously passed SCR 111, a new concurrent resolution from Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder to authorize the Legislature to recess for more than three days, specifically from May 6 to May 11, reconvening on May 12, and with no per diem paid to legislators during the break. “This will enable us to finish our business later today or perhaps first thing in the morning,” Winder said, “depending upon what the body across the rotunda is able to complete when they come back at 3 o’clock today.”
Winder said the recess is designed to allow the 5-day period, which doesn't count Sundays, to pass for the governor to take action on all bills the Legislature has passed. That way, lawmakers could consider possible overrides of any vetoes issued.
The concurrent resolution passed on a quick voice vote. It needs House concurrence to take effect.
The Senate this afternoon also has passed HCR 19, to create an interim committee comprised of House and Senate leadership to study federal ARPA funds. It was one of three proposed by House GOP leaders, but JFAC rejected the funding for all three, at $100,000, saying there was no need -- as the joint budget committee already holds interim meetings and can review funds. JFAC Co-Chair Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, who had opposed the other panels, was silent today and the resolution passed on a 28-7 party-line vote. The concurrent resolution already had passed the House. It still lacks specific funding. The resolution directs the study committee to make recommendations to next year's Legislature.