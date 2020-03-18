The Idaho Senate has voted 31-1 in favor of SB 1417, the bill to increase the "circuit breaker" property tax break for Idaho's low-income elderly and disabled residents. Senate GOP Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said, "This piece can't wait - it shouldn't wait." To become law, the bill still would need to pass the House and receive the governor's signature.
