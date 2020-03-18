Idaho Senate 3-18-20

The Idaho Senate, shown on March 18, 2020

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The Idaho Senate has voted 31-1 in favor of SB 1417, the bill to increase the "circuit breaker" property tax break for Idaho's low-income elderly and disabled residents. Senate GOP Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said, "This piece can't wait - it shouldn't wait." To become law, the bill still would need to pass the House and receive the governor's signature. 

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

