After a cordial debate, the Idaho Senate has voted 31-4 in favor of SB 1002, the measure to allow counties the option of setting up voting centers where voters from any precinct may vote during the November election. Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, told the Senate, "This is for this pandemic only; it sunsets the 31st of December. ... It's designed to make it easier to vote in person."
The measure now moves to the House, but they can't take it up until tomorrow, as the House has adjourned for the day. The change was sought by county clerks from across the state, who say they're struggling to find poll workers and suitable polling places large enough to allow for social distancing during the pandemic.
Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, said his local county clerk told him voting centers likely wouldn't be used there, but he said he sees it as an option for larger counties that need it. "Anything we can get to get more voters in person to the polls I think is a step in the right direction," he said.
The four “no” votes were from Sens. Burgoyne, Stennett, Bucker-Webb and Jordan; Buckner-Webb and Jordan voted via pair slip, allowing their votes to be recorded in advance. Burgoyne told the Senate, “I don’t think the bill works particularly well in rural Idaho.”