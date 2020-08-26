The Senate has adopted S 101, a non-binding resolution regarding states of emergency, on a voice vote, and agreed by unanimous consent to "lay on the table" HCR 1, a concurrent resolution that passed the House yesterday aimed at ending the current statewide emergency declaration over the coronavirus pandemic.
“We find ourselves in a very unique situation here,” said Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, with regard to HCR 1 and “what action should be taken on that.”
“Many of us in this body are in agreement with the original intent of this particular concurrent resolution, but it doesn’t accomplish what many thought that it would,” Hill told the Senate. “Passing HCR 1 does not terminate the mandates and the concerns that people have. Those are local mandates. We need to address those as we go along. It can actually cause some harm, financially, to the citizens of the state as well as from a regulatory basis,” he said. “If we were to terminate the emergency declaration at this point without taking these things into account, we would forfeit tens of millions of dollars that President Trump and Congress have set aside for assisted living centers for the elderly, for hospitals and so forth. We would have 450 regulations come back and start restricting the ability and flexibility of our business.”
“But the issue is not really the pros and cons of the bill itself, or the concurrent resolution,” Hill said. “The major consideration is this resolution goes beyond the authority of the special session, and therefore it’s unconstitutional. That’s the real issue here. To advance this resolution through the legislative process would be inappropriate, to say the least.”
“We are in agreement with our colleagues across the rotunda that the state of emergency and other regulatory problems be addressed,” Hill said. “We just passed a Senate resolution to express that. That was the appropriate action.”
With that, he asked unanimous consent that HCR 1 “be laid on the table.” There was no objection.