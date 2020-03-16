The Senate has been rolling through appropriation bills, suspending its rules and passing one after the other on identical 35-0 votes. Among them: SB 1418, the Medicaid budget for next year. “This is the largest all-funds bill we consider all year,” Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, told the Senate. He described the parts of the budget, which includes about 80% of the funding for Medicaid expansion that forecasts estimated would be needed for the year, and growth in traditional Medicaid for hospital costs and service utilization. There was no debate.
Other budget bills passed unanimously in the Senate included the budgets for the Department of Labor, the State Tax Commission, the Supreme Court and more. One, SB 1415, the budget for the public health services division of the state Department of Health & Welfare, passed 32-2. All of those were Senate bills, so they now go to the House.
After finishing that list, leaving just one bill on its suspension calendar – HB 617, the House-passed bill about concurrent resolutions to extend administrative, the Senate went at ease. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said the Senate has now passed 27 appropriation bills today, and it has nine more that are House bills on its 3rd Reading Calendar. The Senate will now work to get through all nine of those, he said.
"We do plan on working a while longer," Winder said. After all those appropriation bills have been handled, he said, the Senate will go back into its regular calendar. At the top of that 3rd Reading Calendar is HB 500, the controversial transgender athletes bill. Asked if the Senate will take that bill up yet today, Winder said, "Probably," but he said it depends on how the other bills go.