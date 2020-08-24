The Senate has gone into its 14th Order, convened as the "committee of the whole," and considered two proposed amendments to SB 1001, the bill to make changes to some absentee ballot rules. Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d'Alene, proposed an amendment to require additional security measures for absentee ballots as well; that passed. Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, proposed an amendment aimed at his constituents' concerns about the U.S. Postal Service not getting their mailed ballots in on time; it would have allowed ballots to be accepted if they're postmarked by the Thursday before the election, and cut off ballot-counting the Thursday after the election. That amendment failed.
Senate passes one amendment to absentee ballot bill, kills another...
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.