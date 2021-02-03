Prior to its lengthy debate and vote on SJR 101, the Idaho Senate had no debate at all on SB 1027, the Wrongful Conviction Act, which passed on a unanimous, 35-0 vote. Sponsor Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, said, “Senators, I have been looking forward to this day for a long time. … It’s wrong to put somebody in prison who is truly innocent.”
He noted that he sponsored similar legislation last year, but it was vetoed by Gov. Brad Little; he’s since worked with the governor’s office on the portions of the previous bill that concerned the governor, and said the governor’s agreed to sign this year’s version. Ricks cited the case of Christopher Tapp, who spend two decades behind bars after his wrongful conviction for the murder of Angie Dodge; the actual murderer has now been arrested. Idaho law currently has no provision to compensate someone like Tapp in that situation.
“We can’t give those years back to somebody,” Ricks said, “but we can do what we do as government, and provide some compensation.” The bill now moves to the House side. Last year’s bill passed unanimously in both houses, but then got a single “no” vote in the House on concurrence with a Senate amendment. SB 1027 now heads to the House side, where it must clear a committee and pass the full House before it heads to the governor’s desk.