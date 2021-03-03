The Senate has voted 24-11 in favor of SJR 102, a proposed constitutional amendment to allow the Idaho Legislature to call itself into special session whenever 60% of the members of each house want to. Unlike an earlier version of the amendment that passed the House, HJR 1, the Senate’s version also would require agreement among 60% of the members of each house on the topics for the special session, and wouldn’t let the special session legislate on any topics other than those identified and agreed to in advance.
It wouldn’t, however, limit the number or length of special sessions. SJR 102 now moves to the House side; to amend the Idaho Constitution, it would need two-thirds support there plus majority support from voters at the November 2022 general election.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, the lead sponsor, told the Senate, “In Idaho, the legislative branch is at the mercy of the other two branches of government. … Things change. We need the ability to do our job.” Currently, the Idaho Constitution specifies that only the governor can convene lawmakers in a special session.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, speaking against the proposal, said, “My constituents … see this as an on-ramp to a full-time Legislature.”
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, countered, “We’re a very disciplined group.” He said since lawmakers wouldn’t be paid per diem for expenses during a self-called special session, that would “make us more disciplined” to not stay too long.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, said, “I think this is a good thing to do. … It’s a statement of the seriousness that we apply to our obligations under the state Constitution to set the policies of the state with regard to the citizens of the state.”
The Senate had a long debate before its vote, which barely made the required two-thirds margin without a single vote to spare. All seven Senate Democrats voted against SJR 102, as did four Senate Republicans, Sens. Johnson, Guthrie, Martin and Wood.