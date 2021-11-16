The Senate has passed SJM 105, a non-binding memorial to Congress and the president disapproving of the Biden Administration’s proposed vaccine mandates. “This is an effort on behalf of this body, and the body across the way should they join in this memorial, with us to make a very forceful statement about our position on presidential mandates related to COVID-19,” Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder said as he opened the debate.
“What we’re trying to do in this is basically say it’s wrong. It’s not up to the president,” Winder said. “This is a significant overreach of the executive’s authority into the operations of personal lives and the operations of laws within the states.”
The memorial states, “The Idaho Legislature strongly opposes the Biden Administration's vaccine mandate for federal workers and contractors as well as the proposed requirements for large employers and health care employers to require vaccination and testing as erosions of the freedom and liberty of the people of this state and nation.”
Senate Assistant Minority Leader Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said there’s been bipartisan support for the multistate lawsuit that led to a stay of the Biden Administration’s proposed OSHA rule. But he opposed the memorial because of some of its wording, which he said he has a strong disagreement with. “The Constitution is not a compact among the states,” said Burgoyne, an attorney. “The Constitution springs from the sovereignty of the people.”
Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, questioned whether the memorial as written included members of the military; Winder said yes. Woodward said that was a concern. “I am also a former military member,” he said, and recalled, “Submariners all had their wisdom teeth out prior to going to sea,” because of the risk that an unanticipated problem could compromise their mission. “People who go to the desert get a series of shots,” that those serving elsewhere don’t get. Members of the military follow orders, he said.
Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said he appreciated Woodward’s comments. “We do have to be very careful in how we draft legislation, and that has been a major concern as we’ve reconvened for this particular portion of the 2021 session,” Anton said, “that we don’t rush, that we take our time in drafting language.”
“What draws me to support the memorial, however, is that this is a call to our delegation and to our president in the nation’s capital to take note and to take action,” he said. “It is not action itself. … This is a joint memorial which speaks to some very important principles to each of us. … The executive authority in this instance has overreached.”
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, said the priority should be avoiding illness and death, as well as disruption of schools, from the spread of COVID-19. “I totally get that we don’t like to be told what to do as Idahoans, we are fiercely independent,” he said. “But we have a situation that’s ongoing and it looks like it’s going to be ongoing for a while, and we’re not addressing that issue.”
Winder said the route to overturning the administration’s rules will lie in the U.S. Supreme Court, and that that’s where the various multistate lawsuits over the issue are headed. “This memorial is one more step in that process,” Winder said.
The Senate approved SJM 105 on a voice vote and sent it across the rotunda to the House; it then then recessed until 2:30 p.m., and majority Republicans announced plans for a closed-door caucus.