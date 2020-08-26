The Senate has voted 27-7 in favor of HB 6, the coronavirus liability bill temporarily granting immunity from lawsuits for businesses and schools sued over transmission of exposure to the coronavirus. “This is a new thing, it’s unknown,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, the bill’s Senate sponsor, told senators. “There’s a lot of fear out there. … It’s an interim effort to help us get back to normalcy.”
Senate Education Committee Chairman Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, said, “I believe that this is a very important piece of legislation, particularly for our schools. … I support this legislation and thank those that have been involved with it.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, who like Lakey is an attorney, said, “I do not support this legislation.” He said his parents taught him a simple rule: “If you break it, you fix it. It’s so easy even a child understands it.” That’s the basis of negligence law, he said, “and that says we have a duty to use reasonable care for others.” Burgoyne said when any entity gets immunity from liability for negligence, the cost for the damages that result from the negligence doesn’t go away. “It is shifted to the victim,” he said, “and then to society at large if the victim becomes destitute.”
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, also an attorney, debated in favor of the bill. “We have some people who can’t tolerate a mask, and if we have a mask order, and we have someone who medically can’t tolerate a mask, and we need them to be able to use a face shield for instance, but the school wants a note from the doctor, the way the circumstances are right now we have doctors who are afraid to give that note.” He said his daughter experienced exactly that with her two special-needs sons. “It’s because we have become a litigious society, where suits are being brought that were never brought before.”
Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, also an attorney, noted concerns raised in an Idaho attorney general's analysis that found issues with the bill's definitions and wording, and said it's "deficient." He also said it doesn't cover the Idaho State Police or other first responders. "The goal was to expand protection as much as is appropriate and possible. This bill does not," he said.
Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said he believes those first responders already are covered under the Idaho Tort Claims act. Anthon, also an attorney, urged support for HB 6.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, debating against the bill, said, "It really kind of disturbs me that this kind of blanket immunity can prolong the epidemic and not hold accountable those who fail to prioritize people's health and safety. If no one is held responsible, no one can be safe."
This was the final bill pending in the current special session of the Idaho Legislature.