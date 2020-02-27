The Senate has voted 27-5 in favor of SB 1352, the bill to legalize and regulate the growing and transportation of industrial hemp in Idaho. “Last year, we tried a couple of different ways and we went home with nothing,” said Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland. “And those who want CBD instead of industrial hemp will not like this bill, because this is an agriculture bill.”
The bill merely allows the production, processing and transportation of industrial hemp under a permitting and regulatory system, Lee said, with the industry paying fees to help fund it. “This is not a perfect bill,” she said. “This is a first step. … It keeps the ball in play.”
“We worked hard with the Fraternal Order of Police and our prosecutors to strike a balance,” Lee said. “Food Producers and Farm Bureau support this bill. .. It is a good step forward.”
Though several senators asked questions, none debated against the bill. The five "no" votes came from Sens. Bayer, Brackett, Crabtree, Grow and Heider. I’ll have a full report on this later today, and will post a link here.