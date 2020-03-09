The Idaho Senate has voted 32-1 in favor of HB 515, the Idaho Patient Act, sending the House-passed bill to the governor's desk. The measure, pushed by eastern Idaho businessman Frank VanderSloot and sponsored by members of the GOP leadership in both the House and Senate, cracks down on aggressive medical debt collection practices that, while currently legal, can result in patients owing thousands of dollars in attorney fees for what originally were small medical bills.
VanderSloot began pushing for the bill after an eastern Idaho firm sued his company, Melaleuca, when it took issue with garnishing an employee's pay over a medical debt of less than $300 that had ballooned to thousands. He subsequently set up a legal defense fund with $1 million of his own money to defend patients targeted by the collection firm, Medical Recovery Services. Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, an attorney who works for the firm, argued strenuously against the bill in the House, debating against it for a full hour, but it passed.
In the Senate, the only opposition came from Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, according to Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Vick said he recognized there was a problem with the current law, but felt the bill went too far in regulations. Senate Majority Caucus Chair Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, the bill's lead Senate sponsor, told senators, "One in seven Idahoans are struggling with this issue. This is something that affects so many lives."