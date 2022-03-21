The Idaho Senate has passed the higher education budget on a 30-5 vote, sending the bill, HB 776, to the governor’s desk. It earlier passed the House, 46-22. The budget reflects an 8%, $25 million increase in state general funds for Idaho’s four-year college and universities, and a 2.1% increase in total funds. But it doesn’t restore the $2.5 million that lawmakers cut from the higher ed budget last year out of concern over teaching critical race theory, and it includes dipping into the Higher Education Stabilization Fund, a rainy-day savings fund, for $4 million.
Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, told the Senate that the budget has “a patch for an ongoing hole in the budget with one-time funds. We will have to come back and revisit this” in future years, he said. But for now, “We have a commitment from the institutions to not raise tuition.”
That’ll make next year the third year in a row that the four institutions have kept in-state undergraduate tuition frozen.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, voted for the budget, but spoke out about her reservations about it. “We’re asking our universities to use their rainy-day fund at a time when it’s not raining in this state, we have record surplus,” she told the Senate. “We did not restore the $2.5 million that was cut as a one-time cut last year for supposedly punishing our universities for teaching critical race theory. But audits were done this year, and I was very pleased to see that those audits came back clean.”
“Our universities are doing exactly what they should be doing,” Ward-Engelking said, “and they actually even put additional measures in place to make sure that all students knew that if they had any complaint whatsoever, there would be a mechanism that they could access to let the universities know there was a problem. So all those things were done, and yet that money was not restored.”
“We’re asking our universities to dig into their rainy-day fund,” she said. “The tuition has been frozen for three years. … We actually have California students now that are coming to Idaho, using WUE (the Western Undergraduate Exchange), because it’s cheaper than the tuition in their own state. So we have issues that we need to address. I’m really hoping that we can move forward with a better plan next year, but this is the budget we have, so with that, I will be supporting it.”
Woodward said there’s “a bigger conversation here that’s driving some of this: There’s an ongoing conversation about what level of state funding is appropriate,” versus funding universities from student tuition and fees. “Simply stated, what is our commitment to higher education in Idaho?” he asked.
He noted that over the past four decades, tuition and fees have been covering more and more of higher education costs, with state funding covering a decreasing proportion.
“This is a policy question and hopefully one we consciously answer,” Woodward said. “It’s not the question today. I believe we need to look at that relationship between tuition and fees, which can become a hurdle for Idaho students … that split between tuition fees vs. our funding from the general fund. The question today is the budget.”
Overall, the approved budget, which lines up with and slightly exceeds Gov. Brad Little’s recommended funding level, is for $338 million in state general funds next year, and $643 million in total funding, which includes student tuition and fees, research grants and more. The budget includes a “fund shift” from the state general fund to prevent the cost of legislative decisions on state employee pay from forcing the universities to raise tuition and fees to fund raises for employees.
The Senate this morning also approved several other appropriation bills; unanimously approved HB 588 granting 25% differential pay for state wildland firefighters when they’re working on active fires; and voted 25-10 in favor of HB 527, to create a new optional “USA” designation on Idaho driver’s licenses for drivers who choose to provide proof of U.S. citizenship when they get their driver’s licenses. Both those House-passed bills head to the governor’s desk.
The Senate has now recessed until 3:30 p.m.; both the majority and minority caucuses in the Senate plan closed-door caucus meetings at 3 p.m.