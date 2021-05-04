So far today, the Senate has passed six bills, including the higher education budget, which passed 25-8 after much debate; several slices of the public school budget, including the Teachers Division, which passed unanimously; and HB 388, the $439 million in ARPA funds for K-12 public schools to spend over the next few years, which passed 29-2. The Senate then recessed until 4 p.m.
During the Senate’s lively debate on the higher education budget, HB 387, Democratic senators spoke out against the $2.5 million cut it contains, largely for Boise State University but also for the U of I and ISU, that’s described as removing state funding for “social justice programming.” Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said it marked the first time she’d ever voted against a higher education budget.
Wintrow called the cut "arbitrary," "unfair" and "punitive."
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said the bill would "harm" innocent parties, namely students, rather than professors and administrators accused of promoting social justice programming.
"When we do this to budgets we rarely harm the adults but we do harm the students," Burgoyne said. "Do they deserve to be harmed in the name of indoctrination that doesn't exist? We need our Legislature to reflect reality; this bill does not do that."
Supporters of the bill suggested the Legislature needs to "make a statement," as Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, put it, by cutting funding from Idaho's universities.
Thayn said "indoctrination" at Idaho universities isn't new; he recalled taking a philosophy class at BSU in the 1970s, when he was given a failing grade, as well as being "laughed at and ridiculed by the whole class," because he had differing views from the professor.
"If you're a conservative, white, male Christian, in the last 40 years of the United States, like I was, I can tell you it was going on," Thayn said. "Every once in a while, we need to make a statement, and I think that's what this bill does."
Also among those supporting the budget was Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, who said, “We must put a stop to the socialism and Marxism that is being indoctrinated into our universities. And yet I’m not sure this is the right way to do it.”
Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, "This is a tough vote for a lot of people. ... Sometimes it's kind of ugly, sometimes it's almost like sausage, you don't like the way it looks, but I think this is an effort to deal with the realities that we have, and I think to not support higher education would be a big mistake."
The bill now goes to the governor’s desk. The Senate has now gone at recess until 4 p.m. and the House has recessed until 3:30, with committee meetings set in both houses.