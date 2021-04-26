The Senate has adjourned until 10:30 tomorrow morning, after putting off any override vote on HB 135aa, the emergency powers bill, until Friday; unanimously passing HB 316aaS, major legislation changing the funding of public health districts in Idaho; and passing HB 220aaS, on forbidding public funds for any purpose from going to entities that also provide abortions, or their affiliates, on a 28-7 party-line vote.
HB 316aaS would phase out the state Catastrophic Health Care Fund and the county medical indigency program, in part by declaring anyone who could have purchased health insurance but didn’t ineligible for aid; and shift funding of Idaho’s public health districts from the state to counties, which would tap the funds they now pay for medical indigency programs. Senate amendments to the bill delayed its effective date until March 1, 2022, to allow remaining issues surrounding impacts on hospitals, involuntary medical holds and more to be addressed in separate legislation next year.
“All the parties concerned know that this paradigm shift … will have many ramifications, some known and some not known,” said Sen. Peter Riggs, R-Coeur d’Alene, the bill’s Senate sponsor. “All the parties have committed to working together during the summer and fall to put together additional legislation,” he said.
Senate Health & Welfare Chairman Fred Martin, R-Boise, said, “It is not a savings. We’re simply shifting the cost.” He said additional legislation will need to “make sure this doesn’t adversely affect the hospitals.”
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said, “Passing this legislation will keep everybody working towards solutions. … This is really a sea-level change that will get us to the cost containment and cost awareness that we have really been trying to work on for a number of years.”
On HB 220aaS, Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, said the bill appears to be chasing a non-existent problem, as no state funds go to abortion now; other Democratic senators pointed to legal concerns with the bill. “I think this is going to wind up in court, wasting more taxpayer dollars,” said Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum.
Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, the bill’s Senate sponsor, said, “When we talk about money and we talk about life … I find it beyond my scope to put the price on even one life … and especially those of us that are the smallest.”
Both those bills now must return to the House for concurrence in the Senate amendments, and final passage as amended, before they could head to the governor.