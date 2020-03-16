The Senate has voted 26-9 in favor of HB 340a, the bill to authorize Coeur d'Alene Pastor Tim Remington to run a residential drug treatment program for juveniles without a state license as a "pilot program." Because the bill was amended in the Senate, it now returns to the House for concurrence in the Senate amendments.
The nine "no" votes came from all seven Democratic senators plus Sens. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville; and Fred Martin, R-Boise. Remington's faith-based program, Good Samaritan, previously housed juveniles until there was a complaint to the state about its lack of a state license. Under the bill, it could do so again, and a state panel would evaluate it three years out.
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, said, "While I appreciate the effort here, I’m very concerned about the fact that the evaluation will only be done after the fact. ... We’re talking about addicted kids."
Souza said the program has strong community support and has been successful.