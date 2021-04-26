The Senate has voted 27-8 in favor of HB 377, the House-passed education policy bill addressing “critical race theory.” “This bill relates to getting our budgets cleared,” said Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, the bill’s Senate sponsor. “Prevention is the best medicine. And maybe that is what this bill is about. … We want a balance in the educational effort.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, spoke out against the measure. “This legislation is not needed,” she said. “Our universities and school districts already have procedures in place that will deal with any problem we have in curriculum. What’s happening is we have a group that’s put out for public release comments that our teachers are brainwashing our children with a liberal leftist indoctrination. And that’s simply not true. And we need to call that out. If that were true … we would not be the reddest state in the nation.”
She said, “I feel like this is a year when teachers have worked harder than ever to keep our children in person when they could. … They did it without a raise and some of them with a cut in pay. ... This is a slap to their integrity.”
“I just think it’s time that we recognize it for what it is, it’s a hostage situation to get our budget going through,” Ward-Engelking said, “and I think that’s a dangerous path for us to be going down when we’re passing policy that isn’t needed because we can’t get our appropriations through, and that is our job as a Legislature, that is our top priority for being here.”
Senate Education Chairman Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, said, “There’s no topic banned in the bill, there’s no book banned in the bill. It does not censor history, you can talk about anything in history. … In fact it does not ban the teaching of critical race theory, it doesn’t ban that. It doesn’t ban anything. What it says is that it cannot compel students to adopt or adhere” to certain principles.
Thayn said he believes critical race theory involves the idea that racism prevents people from getting ahead, so the whole system must be torn down and changed. “Critical race theory tends to undermine the thesis that each of us are responsible for our actions,” Thayn said. “This just reminds us what their proper role as a teacher really is.”
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said she was always told when growing up that she could do anything if she worked hard enough, so as a skilled baseball player, she wanted to join Little League. But she wasn’t allowed to, solely because she was a girl. Sexism is something she’s experienced in various ways throughout her life, she said. Wintrow said the nation has been examining issues surrounding race more intensely since the killing of George Floyd. “It’s not just an individual act of meanness,” she said. Issues of race have been woven into institutions including law enforcement, she said, and the nation has been forced to examine itself. “It is absolutely uncomfortable to talk about issues of race, class and gender, but it’s absolutely necessary,” Wintrow told the Senate.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, said, “We’re doing this when we have no time to debate all-day kindergarten. ... We don’t have time to make a concrete improvement to our K-12 educational system, but we’ll work on this. It just really distresses me.”
All seven Senate Democrats voted against HB 377, as did Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston; all other Senate Republicans voted in favor. The House-passed bill now heads to the governor’s desk.